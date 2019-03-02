Provide civic facilities to those living along the LoC, urges AJK premier

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed the district administrations to provide all civic facilities to those living along the Line of Control. They have been told to remain vigilant in case of any incidents.

The AJK premier spoke to the media at Heathrow Airport today (Saturday). He said India has converted the LoC into a battlefield and is violating a ceasefire agreement. Indian troops are targeting the civilian population with light and heavy weapons at Kotli, Nakyal, Tattapani and other sectors, he said.

The residents of the area are determined and backing security forces, he said, adding that the martyrs are being compensated on an emergency basis. The health department has been put on high alert to provide treatment facilities to those injured at the LoC.

The PM said that food and other facilities are being provided to the people shifted to temporary shelters in government buildings. The State Disaster Management Authority is providing necessary rehabilitation facilities to the affected.

So far, nine people have been martyred and 46 injured in recent Indian shelling across the LoC. Around 50 houses have also been damaged while a number of cattle have also been killed in Indian firing.

