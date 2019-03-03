Policeman shot dead in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony

March 3, 2019

A police constable was killed in firing in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony on Saturday night.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jehangir and other policemen were in the area for survey purposes before the launch of a combing operation, according to South SSP Pir Mohammed Shah.

The policeman intercepted two men on a motorcycle. They instead opened on him and he was rushed to Jinnah hospital. He succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

He was deputed on an intelligence assignment at the Civil Lines police station.

