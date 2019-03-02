Police officer injured in Feb 21 firing dies in Rawalpindi

March 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

A police officer died on Friday after being injured on February 21 in a firing incident in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad.

He was taken to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital after he was injured.

There were five other police officers at the scene. One of them, identified as Muhammad Zafran, died on spot. The other four officers are in critical condition.

Related: Rawalpindi police searching for couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father

The police are investigating who opened fire but don’t have any suspects yet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

This Karachi restaurant owner has had enough of the police taking ‘free’ biryani from his shop

March 2, 2019 2:39 pm

Nine civilians injured in Azad Kashmir after Indian forces open fire

March 1, 2019 10:41 am

Pak-India conflict: Sindh Police cancels leave of all officers

February 28, 2019 9:49 pm

Peshawar High Court judge injured after assailants open fire on his car

February 28, 2019 10:10 am

Karachi police arrests two drug dealers for transporting narcotics worth Rs15m

February 26, 2019 8:02 pm

Woman and her father killed outside Quetta court after husband opens fire

February 26, 2019 11:07 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.