Police officer injured in Feb 21 firing dies in Rawalpindi

A police officer died on Friday after being injured on February 21 in a firing incident in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad.

He was taken to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital after he was injured.

There were five other police officers at the scene. One of them, identified as Muhammad Zafran, died on spot. The other four officers are in critical condition.

Related: Rawalpindi police searching for couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father

The police are investigating who opened fire but don’t have any suspects yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.