PM Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are pursuing different foreign policies, says Pervaiz Rasheed

March 3, 2019




Prime Minister Imran Khan's foreign policy has failed to bear fruits, said PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed. 

Pakistan has succeeded in curbing extremism, he said in an interview. The world didn't support us on both political and foreign fronts, he added.

PM Khan didn't make the decision of releasing the Indian pilot, he claimed.

Foreign policies of Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are very different, he said. Imran Khan is trying to engage in dialogue with Indian PM Narendra Modi. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the other hand, doesn't want to talk to him, he remarked.

Things which were a 'gunaah' (sin) when we were in power have become 'sawaab' (blessing) now, Pervaiz Rasheed said. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was called a 'traitor' and 'sinner' for meeting Narendra Modi, he remarked.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's bail petition has been taken up by the Supreme Court because his case is very strong.

