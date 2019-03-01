PM Khan bans construction of housing schemes on agri lands in Punjab

March 1, 2019

Photo: AFP

No housing project will be constructed on agricultural lands in the large cities of Punjab, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

PM Imran arrived in Lahore where he chaired the LDA meeting today (Friday) to discuss matters relating to the city’s development authority. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and other senior officers also attended the meeting at the Chief Minister House.

The premier directed to ensure the protection of agricultural lands in the province. He directed the relevant authorities not to allow any housing scheme on the cultivatable lands.

Related: Imran Khan wants better coordination between the Centre and provinces

“We will have to construct high-rises instead of getting sprawled on land,” PM Khan said. “We will have to make laws on the maximum height of buildings in urban centres.”

The premier said parks and trees should be protected in the city. He directed complete reorganisation of the LDA. He said corruption and mismanagement will not be tolerated.

The members of the Punjab cabinet presented their performance report to the PM.

Related: Registered Afghan refugees can now open bank accounts: PM Imran Khan

Earlier, the premier and the chief minister held a one-on-meeting. In a separate meeting, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also briefed the PM about different issues.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan to lodge ‘eco-terrorism’ complaint against India over airstrikes

March 2, 2019 12:22 am

‘I am impressed’: Indian pilot Abhinandan praises Pakistan army for professionalism

March 1, 2019 8:51 pm

Widow of Indian soldier asks Modi govt to give dialogue with Pakistan a chance

March 1, 2019 12:48 am

Sidhu praises PM Khan for releasing Indian pilot, advises Indian govt to hold talks with Pakistan

March 1, 2019 12:25 am

UAE crown prince tells Pakistan, India PMs to resolve conflict through talks

February 28, 2019 8:28 pm

India stays on ‘heightened’ alert despite Pakistan promise on pilot

February 28, 2019 8:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.