PM Khan bans construction of housing schemes on agri lands in Punjab

No housing project will be constructed on agricultural lands in the large cities of Punjab, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

PM Imran arrived in Lahore where he chaired the LDA meeting today (Friday) to discuss matters relating to the city’s development authority. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and other senior officers also attended the meeting at the Chief Minister House.

The premier directed to ensure the protection of agricultural lands in the province. He directed the relevant authorities not to allow any housing scheme on the cultivatable lands.

“We will have to construct high-rises instead of getting sprawled on land,” PM Khan said. “We will have to make laws on the maximum height of buildings in urban centres.”

The premier said parks and trees should be protected in the city. He directed complete reorganisation of the LDA. He said corruption and mismanagement will not be tolerated.

The members of the Punjab cabinet presented their performance report to the PM.

Earlier, the premier and the chief minister held a one-on-meeting. In a separate meeting, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also briefed the PM about different issues.

