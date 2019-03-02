PIA resumes flight operations at four major airports in Pakistan

March 2, 2019

PIA has resumed flight operations from the Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports after a notice was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The prime minister has ordered the airline to bring back travelers from Saudi Arabia and other countries on an urgent basis. More than 5,000 passengers have been brought back to Pakistan.

Related: Pakistani airspace reopens after 48 hours

The operation is being looked after by PIA CEO Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik. No announcements have been made about flight operations in Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Pakistani airspace was closed on Wednesday after the air force shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistani airspace. It reopened on Friday evening.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Only four people can travel in one chingchi at a time in Sindh

March 2, 2019 2:55 pm

This Karachi restaurant owner has had enough of the police taking ‘free’ biryani from his shop

March 2, 2019 2:39 pm

Weather update: Rain expected in Karachi, Lahore turns chilly after showers

March 2, 2019 9:40 am

10th Karachi Literature Festival kicks off at Beach Luxury Hotel

March 1, 2019 10:54 pm

Light rain expected in Karachi tomorrow: Met office

March 1, 2019 9:07 pm

Residents of Islamabad will be penalised for dumping trash, says deputy commissioner

March 1, 2019 10:55 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.