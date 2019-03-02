PIA resumes flight operations at four major airports in Pakistan

PIA has resumed flight operations from the Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports after a notice was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The prime minister has ordered the airline to bring back travelers from Saudi Arabia and other countries on an urgent basis. More than 5,000 passengers have been brought back to Pakistan.

Related: Pakistani airspace reopens after 48 hours

The operation is being looked after by PIA CEO Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik. No announcements have been made about flight operations in Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Pakistani airspace was closed on Wednesday after the air force shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistani airspace. It reopened on Friday evening.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.