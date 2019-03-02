People have started petitions demanding Noble Peace Prize for Prime Minister Imran Khan

People think Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves a Noble Peace Prize for his efforts to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan.

The petition, titled ‘Nomination of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan for the Nobel Peace Prize, has a total of 197,923 have signatures so far. The Change.org petition requires a total of 200,000 signatures.

#NobelPeaceForImranKhan started trending on Twitter following the premier’s speech after Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly too.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan played a sagacious role in reducing recent tensions between Pakistan and India,” the resolution says. “The situation was averted due to proactive and deft handlings of the situation by [PM Khan].”

PM Khan offered to initiate a dialogue with India. He said he has made many offers to India to sit down to discuss the conflict between the two countries but they have been rebuffed. On July 26 I made an offer and wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying our foreign ministers should meet at the UN but we did not get a good response, he said. We realised this was because India’s elections were coming up, he said.

He once again asked India to follow the path of peace and resolve the issue through negotiations instead of escalation. I’m addressing this to India, he said. It is important that we use our heads and logic here, he said. All the wars that have happened in the past have been because of miscalculations, he said. None of the people who started the wars thought of where the wars would go, he said.

He gave the example of WWI, which was supposed to end in months but lasted for six long years. During the second World War, Hitler thought of conquering Russia. He never thought that war might extend till winter and his army would be destroyed, he said. “Similarly, did the US ever think that the War on Terror would go on for 17 years?” he asked.

History tells us that there are always miscalculations in war, he said. Can we afford to miscalculate and escalate this war, he asked India, especially given that both countries are nuclear powers.

Should we not consider where this war will lead if the situation escalates, he asked. It won’t be in my nor Narendra Modi’s control, he warned.

Additional reporting by Abbas Shabbir.