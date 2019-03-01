Pakistani airspace reopens after 48 hours

Pakistani airspace reopened on Friday after it was closed and all commercial flights grounded on Wednesday afternoon.

Airspace in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad has been opened.

The move came soon after Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian Air Force pilot.

Airspace was scheduled to be opened at 5am on Friday but the time was pushed forward. Flight operation is scheduled to resume at 6pm.

The decision regarding airspace in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot has not been made yet.

Two commercial aircraft that landed before the closure were allowed to leave from the Peshawar airport on Thursday. No further commercial aircraft activity was allowed.

