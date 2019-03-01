Pakistan to lodge ‘eco-terrorism’ complaint against India over airstrikes

Pakistan plans to lodge a complaint of “eco-terrorism” against India after airstrikes by New Delhi in Pakistani territory this week damaged dozens of trees, its climate change minister told AFP Friday.

“Eco-terrorism is exactly what happened,” Malik Amin Aslam told AFP, adding that environmental assessments were under way.

“We will explore all appropriate international bodies including UN to raise the issue and lodge the protest,” he said, adding that it was “not a joke”.

Aslam spoke after India claimed to have killed “a very large number” of militants in an air strike carried out near Balakot in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan rejected the claim as “self serving, reckless and fictitious”.

Residents of the area reported hearing explosions in the night, but said only one person was injured, and that no infrastructure had been destroyed.

An AFP reporter visited the site where residents and the military said the strike hit, and saw a crater, two trees snapped in half, and three mud houses, one of which had a collapsed wall.

Aslam said the only damage was done to the so-called Billion Tree Tsunami, a massive reforestation project launched in 2014.

He said “dozens” of trees had been killed, including mature ones and newly regenerated ones.