Pakistan ranks 22 on list of world’s most powerful countries

March 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has landed a spot on the list of world’s most powerful countries and has been ranked number 22 in the US News and World Report rankings.

The ranking examines a country’s political and financial influence as well as its international alliances, military strength and how it acts an international leader.

This is an opinion-based ranking, conducted in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, that asked 20,000 people about their opinions of 80 countries.

The United States has ranked number one, while India has grabbed the number 17 spot. The UAE is ranked number 11 while Saudi Arabia is at number nine.

The top five countries are the US, Russia, China, Germany and the UK.

You can check out the full list here.

