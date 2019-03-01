Pak-India Friendship Bus departs for Delhi with 16 Indian passengers

March 1, 2019

The Pak-India Friendship Bus departed for Delhi Friday morning.

It carried 16 Indian passengers who departed via the Wagah Border after clearing immigration there.

The bus usually operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Related: India-Pakistan train service Samjhota Express suspended indefinitely

Due to the tension between India and Pakistan, a train service running between the two countries, the Samjhota Express, was suspended.

The bus leaving for Dehli comes after Pakistan announced it would send the captured Indian Air Force pilot who was taken into custody after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace back to India.

