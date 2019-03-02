Only four people can travel in one chingchi at a time in Sindh

No more than four people will be allowed to travel in a chingchi rickshaw in Sindh.

The Sindh government has restricted the number of people who can travel in the vehicle and set its fare too.

Chingchi rickshaws can charge Rs10 for a distance of six kilometres, according to a notification. The driver will charge Rs15 if the distance is more than six kilometres.

The government will register cases against chingchi drivers who fail to follow the new rate. The traffic police has been given the responsibility of filing cases, said Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah.

Chingchi rickshaws will be able to get their number plates after registering their vehicles with the excise department, said the minister.

