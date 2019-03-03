OIC condemns ‘recent wave of Indian aggression’ in Kashmir

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has adopted a resolution against the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia, the resolution said. The organisation condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir and expressed its concern.

The development comes a day after Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the summit.

The 46th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. He remarked that Kashmir is central for regional peace.

“The OIC, recognising Pakistan’s right to self defense, denounced Indian aggression. I congratulate the nation on this success,” he wrote on Twitter.

India, on the other hand, said that the Jammu and Kashmir are “an integral part of India” and the “matter is strictly internal”, reported Indian Express.

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of India’s external affairs department, told Indian media that Swaraj attended the OIC session in Abu Dhabi on Friday as the guest of honour, and “we deeply appreciate this historic gesture on the 50th anniversary of their first meeting”.

Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following a suicide attack on an Indian convoy last month, which killed 40 soldiers in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for what they said was supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group, the JeM. Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

On February 27, Pakistani Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft. One pilot was arrested too. One plane crashed in the Khuiratta sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area.

The PAF shot down the Indian jets a day after two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and crossed three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzaffarabad before PAF jets scrambled and they turned back. They dropped a payload but no damage was incurred, according to the ISPR chief, who took to Twitter to announce the event. India, on the other hand, claims to have “completely destroyed” a “terrorist camp” in Balakot by dropping “1,000kg bombs”.