Nine civilians injured in Azad Kashmir after Indian forces open fire

Nine people were injured in Azad Kashmir after Indian forces opened on civilians Thursday night.

Three of those injured were women.

Firing in the Poonch sector left three people injured, while firing in Mandhole, Darasher Khan and Sehra left four people injured and three houses destroyed.

Two women were critically injured after Indian forces opened fire on a village in the Samahni sector.

The Pakistani Army retaliated in all five sectors and targeted Indian check posts.

