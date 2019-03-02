NAB inspects Agha Siraj Durrani’s bank lockers

A team of the National Accountability Bureau checked the bank lockers of Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly after court orders on Saturday.

Three lockers of a private bank bank were inspected in the presence of a judicial magistrate. Important documents were reportedly taken out in the search. Nab has not, however, revealed what these documents are.

On February 20, a NAB Karachi team arrested Durrani from Islamabad and brought him back to Karachi the same night. He was produced before the accountability court on February 21 that awarded the bureau his 14-day physical remand. A day earlier, the court extended the speaker’s physical remand till March 11.

NAB said they are investigating different cases against him of illegal appointments, corruption in the construction of the Sindh Assembly MPAs’ hostel and assets beyond his known means of income.

On February 20, NAB raided his house in Karachi and seized documents and a laptop.

