NA speaker writes letter to 178 democracies urging a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue

Islamabad has called upon world leaders to take notice of Indian atrocities being committed against residents of Kashmir.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has written a letter to the heads of 178 parliaments, along with a joint resolution of parliament adopted against Indian aggression, said a press statement issued by the National Assembly on Sunday.

In the letter, he highlighted the fact that Indian forces were violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The members and speakers of 178 parliaments have been informed about Indian violations along the Line of Control on February 26 and 27.

“Pakistan is demonstrating patience for the sake of world peace,” the statement quoted the speaker as saying. “Asad Qaiser said Pakistan desires that India gives peace a chance and resolves these issues through dialogue as a mature democratic nation.”

The NA speaker urged the international community to take notice of barbarism in India-Administered Kashmir and play its role for the settlement of the issue in light of the UN resolutions.

