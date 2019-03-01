Masood Azhar is in Pakistan but is very unwell, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

According to my information, Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and is very unwell, to the extent that he cannot leave his house, revealed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during an interview with CNN.

Regarding the arrest of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief, he said they will action if India can give Pakistan evidence that is acceptable to the courts of Pakistan. We will have to justify this, he said, adding that this matter will go to court and if India has solid, inalienable evidence, it should share it with Pakistan so the government can convince the people and the independent judiciary of Pakistan.

This is not a question of me doubting India’s claims, it is a legal process that has to be satisfied, said Qureshi.

Pakistan has time and again called for de-escalation with India and for the country to provide “actionable” evidence of JeM’s involvement in the February 14 Pulwama attack. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been calling for said evidence since the attack took place and, in his last address to a joint session of parliament on February 28, he once again urged India to provide evidence so that Pakistan can investigate and take action.

Related: Don’t have any sympathy for JeM’s Masood Azhar because he tried to kill me too: Pervez Musharraf

Qureshi told CNN that Pakistan’s announcement that it would release the Indian Air Force pilot captured after his jet was shot down for entering Pakistani airspace was a gesture of goodwill. This should be an expression of Pakistan’s willingness to deescalate, he said, adding that they will send Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back to India as soon as possible.

When asked how serious the situation between India was and is, the foreign minister said it was “certainly serous when they attacked us and violated our airspace, when they dropped bombs on us and violated the UN charter and international law and undertook an attack of aggression”. This was serious, he said.

The Indian Air Force is fully mobilized and the Pakistan Air Force is fully mobilized, he said.

But he said he hopes that there is no all-out war, calling it “mutual suicide”. Pakistan never wants to escalate, he said. We never want a hostile position, he reiterated.

From day one, Prime Minister Khan has offered peace with India and said if it takes one step forward, we will take two, he said. He recounted that the premier had written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask if the two countries’ foreign ministers could meet on the sidelines of the UN meeting in New York to chart a way forward. When I first heard of the Pulwama attack at the Munich security conference, my first steps were to condemn and condole, said Qureshi.

He said the PM made a reasonable offer to India: share actionable evidence and we will honestly and sincerely investigate it. I wish they shared the dossier on the Pulwama incident, which we received today (Thursday), earlier, he said.

Related: Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot on Friday as a gesture of peace

This is a new government with a new mindset, he reminded India, adding that we want to live in peace. We have a people centric agenda and we want to concentrate on fixing our economy, improving governance and eradicating corruption, he said.

This is the mandate given to us by the people of Pakistan, said the foreign minister. We want to see peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, he added, saying that the Western front is consuming Pakistan.

“We don’t want an Eastern front, we want to put an end to the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan and we want peace and stability in the region,” he said.

“After a long time, there is a government which has the complete support of Pakistan’s armed forces. The civil and political leadership on the same page and this was a great opportunity that they [India] should have availed,” he said.

He added that the government’s policy is that it will not allow its soil to be used by any organisation or individual for terrorism against anyone and that includes India.

Regarding Azhar’s arrest, he said that Pakistan will be open to any step that leads to de-escalation and if they have good solid evidence, they should sit down and talk about it. “Initiate a dialogue and we will show reasonableness,” he urged.

Qureshi also thanked the US president for taking an interest to deescalate the situation. He can play a significant role in this, he added. Pakistan and the US have had good relations for decades and have remained close allies, he reminded. Today we have a shared objective of peace in Afghanistan, he said.

Related: Don’t worry, Wing Commander Abhinandan is safe and sound: FM Qureshi tells his family

I had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which we discussed this evolving situation and I’m happy they have taken note of the rising tension and want to play a constructive role to deescalate, he said, lauding this as a welcome development.

Regarding US President Donald Trump’s ‘frustration’ with Pakistan, Qureshi said it was there and evident in the US’s South Asia strategy policy. But this is a new government, he repeated. He said when he assumed office, one of his first steps was to work towards resetting bilateral relations with the US.

He said Trump, Pompeo and US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad have all praised Pakistan for playing a constructive, positive role in the facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.