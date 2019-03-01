LPG price goes up by Rs9 per kg

March 1, 2019

The Oil and Gas regulatory Authority increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs9 per kilogramme on Friday.

The price of one kilogramme of LPG is now Rs 129, according to a press release issued by OGRA.

Related: LPG price goes up amid gas shortage in Sindh

The new price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is Rs1,522.65. This price was previously Rs1,427.63 for February, according to the OGRA notification.

The price of a commercial cylinder has been fixed at Rs5,856. The prices are effective for March.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

OGRA recommends cut in diesel, petrol prices

January 30, 2019 9:16 pm

Petrol may be cheaper, but you’re paying more tax to this govt than the previous one

January 3, 2019 4:55 pm

OGRA recommends Rs9.50 cut in petrol price

December 28, 2018 8:07 pm

SSGC wants to increase gas price by 14%

December 10, 2018 4:17 pm

Gas prices go up, CNG stations go to court

October 9, 2018 5:51 pm

Roti prices are going to go up because OGRA is increasing gas prices

October 5, 2018 3:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.