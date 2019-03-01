LPG price goes up by Rs9 per kg

The Oil and Gas regulatory Authority increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs9 per kilogramme on Friday.

The price of one kilogramme of LPG is now Rs 129, according to a press release issued by OGRA.

The new price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is Rs1,522.65. This price was previously Rs1,427.63 for February, according to the OGRA notification.

The price of a commercial cylinder has been fixed at Rs5,856. The prices are effective for March.

