LIVE: Wing Commander Abhinandan handed over to India at Wagah border

March 1, 2019

Photo: AFP

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured on February 27 after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace, was sent back to India Friday.

He was released into Indian custody via the Wagah Border amid tight security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced during a joint session of parliament on February 28 that it would release Wing Commander Varthaman as a gesture of peace and goodwill.

Officials from the Indian Embassy arrived at the border to present documentation for Varthaman before he was brought to the site.

Related: Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot on Friday as a gesture of peace

He was released into BSF custody and was brought to the border by the Pakistan armed forces.

The flag lowering parade was cancelled on the Indian side and a team from the Indian Air Force was ready to welcome him.

