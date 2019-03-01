Light rain expected in Karachi tomorrow: Met office

The residents of the coastal city of Sindh are enjoying the overcast weather conditions for the past two days. Many areas of the metropolis received light rain this morning.“We have a forecast of light rain for Karachi on Saturday,” said Met Office Karachi Director Abdul Rashid. “I am pleased to say that there is a forecast of good rain in the Hub Dam catchment area also.”The Met department forecast the pleasant weather will continue till Sunday. A strong rain bearing system is affecting the upper, western and southern parts of the country and may persist in the upper parts till Sunday, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre.More snowfall is likely in hilly areas in the northern areas.The centre forecast widespread rain and thunderstorm with gale-force winds in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab areas including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.Showers are expected at scattered places in Sibbi, Naseerabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Karachi divisions.Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in Balochistan and trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.During the last 24 hours, parts of Balochistan received widespread rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills.It also rained at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sukkur, Larkana divisions. Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions witnessed light drizzle.A house was hit by a slide of snow in Abbottabad area of Dunga Gali, however, no loss of life was reported.The landsliding left the Murree Road closed. A van got stuck at Changla Gali.Rajanpur is experiencing increased cold after intermittent downpours. Rainfall helped cold weather return to Mianwali also.