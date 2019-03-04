Landlord’s son opens fire on Karachi man who complained about his harassment of women

A landlord's son targeted a Karachi man who complained about his harassment of women to his teacher. 

The man said that he complained about the suspect because he was following his daughter and other young women at their educational institute. The suspect then opened fired at the man's shop in Bhains Colony on Sunday night. "The suspect's uncle is a police constable. He is the one who was firing," the man said.

Two people were injured in the firing. The man's son and a boy sitting at the neighbouring shop. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case against three people. They said that the suspect is the son of a landlord in Shah Latif Town, Siddique Himaiti. The suspects named in the case include Altaf Himaiti and Maaz Himaiti.

The suspect managed to escape after opening fire, the police said. Raids are being conducted for his arrest.

