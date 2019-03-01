India halts the supply of medicinal raw material to Pakistan

March 1, 2019

Photo: AFP

India ordered to its pharmaceutical companies on Friday to halt the supply of the medicinal raw material used to make life-saving drugs to Pakistan for an indefinite time in the wake tensions between the two countries.

“The news of halting the supply to Pakistan was disclosed over the phone,” said  Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association Chairperson Dr Kaiser Waheed.

According to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association, this ban can lead to a lack of medicines in Pakistan in just 10 days.  Around 40% to 50% of the raw material for medicine made in Pakistan is imported from India.

India-Pakistan train service Samjhota Express suspended indefinitely

“The government has advised that the import of raw material for these medicines from other countries,” said Dr Waheed.

Due to the tension between India and Pakistan, a train service running between the two countries, the Samjhota Express, was suspended on Thursday for an indefinite time. However, the Pak-India Friendship Bus departed for Delhi Friday morning. It carried 16 Indian passengers who departed via the Wagah Border after clearing immigration there.

