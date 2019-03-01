‘I am impressed’: Indian pilot Abhinandan praises Pakistan army for professionalism

In a video message prior to his release at the Wagah border, the Indian pilot said that he was trying to find a target when the Pakistani air force shot down his planes and he had to eject.Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir on February 27. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. Abhinandan, was also taken into custody.“When I fell down I had a pistol,” he recalled. “There was a big crowd and I tried to run but they followed me.” Abhinandan said that the soldiers of Pakistan army saved him from the crowd.“Two Jawans of the Pakistan army reached there and they saved me and took me to their unit,” he added. “I was given first aid and then I was taken to the hospital.”