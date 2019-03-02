Funeral of two fallen Pakistan Army soldiers tomorrow

The body of the two Pakistan Army soldiers who were killed after Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir earlier today reached Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday night.

In the Nakyal sector, firing and heavy shelling by the Indian side resulted in the deaths of two Pakistan Army soldiers – Naik Khurrum and Hawaldar Abdul Rab. Khurrum hailed from DG Khan’s Mehboobad while Rab was from DG Khan’s Taunsa Sharif tehsil.

Khurrum’s body reached Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday night. The people in the area threw flowers on the ambulance carrying the body to honour the soldier’s memory.

The funerals of both martyred soldiers will be held tomorrow (Sunday).

Three people were also injured in the attack. According to the ISPR, Indian forces have been targeting civilian installations in Azad Kashmir.

Heavy firing and shelling were carried out in different sectors of Kashmir–Nakyal, Chamb, Goyee, Khuiratta, Manawar, and Matiyanwali. Indian border forces shelled people’s houses in Mirpur in which 19-year-old Sadhar Qureshi and 80-year-old Nazeer Ahmed were killed.

Many houses were reportedly destroyed in Goyee sector and people couldn’t even leave their houses. A woman was injured as a result of the heavy shelling.

In Nakyal, the examinations of students from class five to class eight have been postponed. The educational institutes will remain closed for the next four days.

