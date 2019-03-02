Former SAMAA Digital staffer wins Best Data Journalist Online Portfolio award

A former SAMAA Digital staffer, Hisham Sajid, won the Best Data Journalist Portfolio (Online) award at the Pakistan Data Journalism Awards 2019 organised by Media Matters for Democracy in Islamabad on Thursday.

He won the award for his stories on the general elections and economic activity for SAMAA Digital. The following stories are part of his portfolio:

Highest ever number of votes rejected in election 2018

Disqualified votes more than margin of victory—but that’s nothing new

Enter the Dragon: How invested is China in Pakistan?

Twitter Analysis: Imran Khan talks more about the Sharifs than his own party

Pakistan’s 60-year history with the IMF in one chart

Senior SAMAA Digital reporter Farooq Baloch and the digital team were also shortlisted for the category of Best Data Visualization for News for a video visualising the volatility of the rupee-dollar exchange rates in 2018 through a gaming video – Pac-man takes you through dollar’s upward journey in 2018.

Five other journalists representing different types of media, including print and digital, also won awards. They include Swat-based journalist Niaz Ahmad Khan, Alia Chughtai and Asad Hashim of Al Jazeera English, Ramsha Jahangir of Dawn and former Express Tribune reporter Riazul Haq.

As many as 76 entries were received in four categories – Best News Investigation of the Year, Best Data Visualisation for News, Best Use of Data in a News Report (Online), Best Use of Data in a News Report (Print) and the Best Data Journalist (Print).

