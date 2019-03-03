Flight operation partially resumes at Lahore airport

March 3, 2019

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport has partially resumed operations after almost four days.  

All the flights from the airport were cancelled after the PAF closed the airspace on Wednesday. The step was taken after Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets leading to escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The government has already allowed Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad airports to resume their operations. Other airports remain closed.

A notice to airmen (Notam) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights will be allowed to operate along existing routes.

According to the CAA, the flight operations will completely resume by March 8.

The flights from Lahore to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Europe and London will be allowed to operate.

A PIA spokesperson said that PK 304, which travels from Karachi to Lahore, will land at 4:45pm, while PK 305, which travel from Lahore to Karachi, will leave the airport at 6pm.

