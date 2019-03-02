Five people killed, 32 injured by Indian firing, shelling in AJK

At least five people, including three women, have been killed and 32 were injured so far after Indian border forces fired shells at Azad Kashmir in the last two days, according to the AJK government.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, 38 homes were also damaged in the firing and shelling. As many as 181 families have been displaced.

At least 1,103 people were displaced due to the firing and shelling by the Indian forces, the notification said, adding that they have all been moved to five camps in various areas of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK government has sent tents, blankets, sleeping bags, mattresses and first aid kits to the camps.

Meanwhile, holidays of all the emergency staff at state and district levels have been canceled until further orders.

Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following a suicide attack on an Indian convoy last month, which killed 40 soldiers in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircrafts. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot, was arrested too. One plane crashed in the Khuiratta sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. The PAF shot down the Indian jets a day after two Indian aircrafts violated the LoC and crossed three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzaffarabad.

On Friday, Wing Commander Varthaman was sent back to India as a gesture of peace and goodwill.

