Court rejects bail petition of man accused of blackmailing women on Facebook

A local court rejected on Monday the bail petition of a man who has been accused of blackmailing women on Facebook.

The suspect, identified as Umar Ghouri, was arrested in 2018, the FIA prosecutor told the court.

The FIA said that the suspect has made fake accounts on Facebook. He used them to befriend women and then blackmail them.

Related: FIA arrests senior journalist under cybercrime law

He was extorting money from women after harassing them, the FIA added.

A case has been registered against him under the cybercrime law.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.