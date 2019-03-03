British PM Theresa May accepts PM Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan

British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

According to the Foreign Office, both premiers spoke on the phone Sunday evening.

May praised Pakistan’s decision to release the Indian pilot it captured after his plane was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace on February 27.

PM Khan spoke to PM May about the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the situation in the region.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan also spoke to the emir of Qatar, who extended his help to resolve the tension between Pakistan and India.

