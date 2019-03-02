Body of Pakistani prisoner killed at an Indian jail handed over to Pakistan

The body of a prisoner who was killed at an Indian jail on February 20 was handed over to Pakistani authorities via the Wagah Border Saturday evening.

Shakirullah crossed into India accidentally in 2003 and was jailed for espionage. He was killed at a jail in Jaipur by other prisoners.

His family has condemned India’s attitude and behaviour. We are sending their people back alive, India should do the same, they say.

Shakirullah was attacked and killed at the Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. The Indian authorities have arrested four people in connection with the murder — all inmates. They say he was killed over a fight over television volume.

The Indian media has reported that security for Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails has been increased ever since the Pulwama attack on February 14 and Shakirullah’s death.

He was from Sialkot. His brother Shehzad told SAMAA TV that he crossed the border in 2003 when “his mental state wasn’t okay” and 16 years later they found out he had been killed in an Indian jail.

They want an investigation into his death.

His body was kept in the morgue of a Rajasthan hospital after the completion of medico-legal formalities until it was repatriated.

