Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly session mulls over Indian aggression along the LoC

A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has started in Muzaffarabad to discuss the latest situation in the region after Indian unprovoked shelling on civilian population residing along the Line of Control

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir is presiding over the session.

The House is expected to adopt a unanimous resolution condemning India for continuously violating the Cease Fire Agreement 2003.

At least five people, including three women, were killed and 32 others injured so far after Indian border forces fired shells at the civilian population residing along the LoC.

The House will pass a resolution to pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for taking down two Indian jets and express its full support for the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will take the House into confidence regarding his recent visit to Europe and discussion on the Kashmir issue with the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament.

The parliamentarians will be taken into confidence regarding the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts for the IDPs.

