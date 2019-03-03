Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly session called to discuss Indian aggression along the LoC

A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has been summoned Monday in Muzaffarabad to discuss the situation in the region and Indian aggression along the Line of Control.

The House is expected to adopt a unanimous resolution condemning India for continuously violating the Cease Fire Agreement 2003 and opening unprovoked fire on the civilian population along the LoC.

At least five people, including three women, were killed and 32 others injured so far after Indian border forces fired shells at the civilian population residing along the LoC.

Official sources of the AJK Legislative Assembly said that the House will also pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for downing two Indian jets and express its full support to the Pakistan Army for safeguarding Kashmir’s frontiers.

The leader of the House, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, reached the country on Sunday after being stuck in England due to the airspace closure.

He will take the House into confidence regarding his visit to Europe and discussion on the Kashmir issue with the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament.

The European Union’s Sub Committee on Human Rights had hosted an official exchange of views on the situation of human rights violations in Kashmir at the European Parliament in Brussels last month.

This was the first time after 2007 that the issue of Kashmir was discussed publicly at an official EU forum.

There have been no casualties on the LoC on the Pakistani side in the past 24 hours. However, the armed forces are still on alert.

The ISPR, in its update on the situation along the LoC on Sunday, said that after a heavy exchange of fire on Friday night, there has been relative calm along the LoC with intermittent firing last (Saturday) night.

