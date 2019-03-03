All of PSL4’s Pakistan matches have been shifted to Karachi

All PSL 4 matches held in Pakistan have been shifted to Karachi.

The decision has been made in light logistics and airline schedules after the airspace closure. Lahore’s airspace was opened Sunday morning, whereas Karachi’s was opened on Friday. Pakistan closed its airspace on Wednesday after it shot down two Indian jets that violated its airspace.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says they are ready to host the matches in Karachi.

There were three PSL matches scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 9, 10 and 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Due to logistical issues and the flight schedule, the matches have been shifted to Karachi instead.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani said that the matches in Pakistan will begin on March 9 now. It was a difficult decision, he said.

All the matches will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face off on March 9, while the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will take the field on March 10. Lahore will face the Multan Sultans on March 11.

The Karachi Kings will also take the field on March 11 to face Peshawar Zalmi.

The eliminators will be held on March 13, 14 and 15.

A meeting was held between PSL officials and the franchise owners in Dubai where it was decided to shift the matches to Karachi. Foreign players were also briefed on the security arrangements during the meeting.

Shah said that two years ago they asked for a single PSL match in Karachi and now all the matches will be played in the port city. This is challenge but we will overcome it, he said.

The Rangers will be handling security at the National Stadium for the matches. Security will be on high alert for the matches.

It was already decided that five matches would be played in Karachi this year, including the March 17 final.

