16 killed across the country in rain-related incidents

March 3, 2019




Sixteen people have died across the country in the recent spell of rain. Thirty-one people have been injured.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed and 10 injured in rain-related incidents. Torrential rain also damaged 33 houses in the province.

In Balochistan, nine people were killed and eight injured, according to an official of the National Disaster Management Authority. Continued rain led to flooding in the province, with several villages cut off from the rest of the province.

The NDMA has received reports of over 500 houses sustaining damage due to the rain in Balochistan.

Related: Search under way for 20 missing people after flooding in Balochistan’s Lasbela

Authorities have distributed 10,000 ration packets to people affected by the floods.

The Pakistan Army has been aiding in search and rescue operations in the province.

According to the ISPR, army helicopters are being used to airlift trapped people to safety. Relief camps have been set up in Makran and Lasbela.

Approximately 1,500 families have been relocated to safe places from Lasbela. The military has provided rations to 3,500 families.

Doctors and paramedics from the army are working to treat any injuries people may have sustained.

