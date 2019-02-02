Zhob’s Sandeman Fort — a symbol of British rule in Balochistan

The historical Sandeman Fort in Zhob, the residence of political agents during the time of the British Raj, still attracts thousands of people and is one of Balochistan’s most famous buildings.

The fort, situated between Takht-e-Suleman and the Zhob River, was constructed in 1890 on the orders of Robert Sandeman, agent to the governor general of Balochistan.

It is a ship-shaped fort that looks like a big vessel if you see it from a distance.

Historian Dr Irfan Ahmed Baig said that the fort was not a residence. It was a cantonment area built to defend the area.

Historians say that the British rulers constructed this fort in the mountains so they could keep an eye on the local population. The fort is now being used as the residence and office of Zhob’s deputy commissioner.

Jabbar Baloch, Zhob’s deputy commissioner, said that the fort would be repaired to make it safer. He said that the government will try to restore two other buildings around the fort.

The furniture in the fort is also from the colonial era and Sandeman's piano is still there.

