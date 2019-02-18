Youth electrocuted to death by kite string entangled with power lines in Lahore

A youth was electrocuted while trying to catch a stray kite in Lahore on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Qadeer. He was a resident of Lalazar Colony.

Qadeer was passing by Wahdat Colony on his motorcycle when he stopped and tried to catch a stray kite entangled in an electricity pole.

The metallic kite string was dangling from the pole. As soon as the string fell on a high tension wire, Qadeer suffered a severe electric shock.

He passed away while being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police termed the incident an accident and handed over Qadeer’s body to his family for burial.

