Young man killed after crossing a train track in Lahore while wearing headphones

A young man died in Lahore on Wednesday after he was hit by a train in the second incident in recent days of a young person wearing headphones and not noticing an approaching train.

The young man was crossing the train track near Muqbara Chown in Shahdara Town when the train hit him. He died on the spot.

The police say he was wearing headphones and not paying attention to his surroundings.

He was a resident of Umar Sharaqpur. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities were completed.

On February 2, a young man died in Kohat after he was while crossing railway tracks while wearing headphones.

