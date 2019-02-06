Young man killed after crossing a train track in Lahore while wearing headphones

February 6, 2019

A young man died in Lahore on Wednesday after he was hit by a train in the second incident in recent days of a young person wearing headphones and not noticing an approaching train.

The young man was crossing the train track near Muqbara Chown in Shahdara Town when the train hit him. He died on the spot.

The police say he was wearing headphones and not paying attention to his surroundings.

Related: Young man wearing headphones hit by a train in Kohat because he didn’t hear the horn

He was a resident of Umar Sharaqpur. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities were completed.

On February 2, a young man died in Kohat after he was while crossing railway tracks while wearing headphones.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Foul ball kills woman during baseball game

February 6, 2019 10:14 am

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab and KP

February 5, 2019 10:18 pm

Nawaz Sharif’s illness can be treated in Pakistan, says medical board head

February 5, 2019 8:25 pm

Parents forgive teacher for beating up their minor daughter with a stick in Lahore because ‘he’s their neighbour’

February 4, 2019 10:21 pm

Man killed in Karachi after kite string slits his throat

February 3, 2019 8:21 pm

Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit

February 3, 2019 4:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.