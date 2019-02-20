You may not have gas, but you definitely shouldn’t burn wood, experts warn Islamabadis

Islamabad is going through a tough time this February due to a massive gap between the supply and demand of gas. Many residents have been forced to burn wood to cook their food.

Setting fire to a small pile of wood and kindling in the smallest room in your house may be calming and provide much needed heat to cook your food, it isn’t doing your health any favours.

“Solid fuels such as wood and coal emit very high levels of pollutants, especially very small particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs causing respiratory issues,” said environmental expert Momi Saleem. “Households that regularly burn wood, coal or other solid fuels to cook their food get accustomed to carbon dioxide gas, which is hazardous to their health.”

Related: Gas supply to Islamabad, Punjab CNG stations suspended for an indefinite period

Residents of Islamabad say the chronic shortage of gas and increasing coal prices are forcing them to cook with firewood.

Another health expert said that there are many alternative sources to cook food, including wind power and solar power, but people are not accustomed to them due to lack of awareness.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.