You can’t travel to the UAE without a Smart CNIC anymore

The UAE has updated its visa requirements for Pakistanis based in Pakistan and now requires applicants to possess a Smart CNIC.

A Smart CNIC is the one with a chip.

Other application requirements, such as a passport that is valid for six months beyond the travel date and a photograph with a white background, are unchanged.

It costs Rs750 to renew your Smart CNIC if you want it in 30 days. The charges are more if you want your new Smart CNIC sooner.

Travelers under 18 will have to produce a B-Form or Smart NIC

