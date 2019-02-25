You can now submit your Hajj application forms

Monday marked the first day to submit Hajj application forms across the country.

Fourteen banks across the country are accepting the forms. Prospective pilgrims can submit their application forms till March 6.

The computerized ballot will be held on March 8, during which 184,210 people will be selected.

Of these, 107,526 will be from the government schemes, while 71,451 will be from private schemes.

This year, the government has decided not to award a subsidy for Hajj. It will cost Rs436,975 for people in the northern half of the country (Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan) and Rs426,975 for people in the southern half of the country (Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur).

The government’s decision was met with strong criticism but it has said that since the country is in debt, it cannot afford the subsidy. Recently, during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan, it was decided that the Hajj immigration process will be completed for pilgrims in Karachi. That way, they won’t have to stand in long queues at the immigration counters once they reach Saudi Arabia.

