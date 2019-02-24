Woman injured in Islamabad accident succumbs to her wounds

A young woman injured in Islamabad accident succumbed to her wounds on Sunday.

She has been identified as Nimra. The death toll has increased to four.

On Friday night, three women died on the spot after their speeding car fell into a stormwater drain in Islamabad’s F-7/4. The deceased have been identified as Isha, Hina, and Ramsha.

Two people, Hamza and Nimra, were injured and shifted to PIMS Hospital.

