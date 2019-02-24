Woman injured in Islamabad accident succumbs to her wounds

February 24, 2019

A young woman injured in Islamabad accident succumbed to her wounds on Sunday.

She has been identified as Nimra. The death toll has increased to four.

Related: Three women killed after speeding car drives into a drain in Islamabad

On Friday night, three women died on the spot after their speeding car fell into a stormwater drain in Islamabad’s F-7/4. The deceased have been identified as Isha, Hina, and Ramsha.

Two people, Hamza and Nimra, were injured and shifted to PIMS Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

One passenger dies, 20 others injured as a bus on its way to the Sialkot airport turns turtle

January 26, 2019 9:42 am

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail fined for violating traffic rules

January 16, 2019 7:02 pm

Four people killed as passenger bus overturns in Rajanpur

December 10, 2018 9:00 am

Three people killed in Mansehra road accident

November 27, 2018 10:45 am

Five people killed in road accidents across Pakistan

November 18, 2018 11:10 am

Seven killed as school van collides with bus in Sargodha

October 16, 2018 10:33 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.