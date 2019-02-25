Woman dead after two Metro buses collide on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road

A woman died on Monday morning after two Metro buses collided on Lahore's Ferozepur Road.
The collision near Gajju Matta left 16 people injured. A bus travelling from Kalma Chowk to Gujju Matta exited its designated lane, causing it to crash into a bus going from Gujju Matta to Kalma Chowk.
The accident took place at the Dulu Khurd bus stop.
According to rescue officials, the woman who died in the accident has been identified as Amna. The 16 people injured in the crash have been taken to General Hospital.
After the accident, the Metro Bus service was suspended. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the accident.
