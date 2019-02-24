Woman arrested after throwing her two daughters into a canal near Khanewal

A woman killed her two daughters by throwing them into a canal near Khanewal.

The police have arrested her and her companion identified as Qamar and begun their investigation into why she did it, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Rao Suleman.

The woman was fleeing her house and threw her daughters into the canal as she fled.

Rescue services have initiated an operation to retrieve the bodies from the canal. The girls were identified as three-year-old Ayesha and seven-year-old Kainat.

Her husband Shabbir had arrived in the country a few days ago from Saudi Arabia.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.