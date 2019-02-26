Woman and her father killed outside Quetta court after husband opens fire

February 26, 2019

Photo: AFP

A man and his daughter were killed after her husband opened fire at the district court in Quetta Tuesday morning.

Three other people who were sitting in a nearby car were injured.

The police have arrested the suspect who opened fire. According to the police, the father and daughter, identified as Arbab Abdul Jabbar and Faryal, had come to the court for the hearing of a khula (divorce) case.

The police say the woman’s husband, identified as Asad, opened fire, killing his wife and father-in-law. The three injured people have been identified as Fauzia, Aasia and Atiqullah.

The Civil Lines police have arrested Asad and are investigating the case.

