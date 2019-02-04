Why did President Arif Alvi mention a Matric-qualified carpenter during his speech in Karachi?

President Dr Arif Alvi mentioned a Matric-qualified carpenter who became a millionaire during his address at the PIAIC test in Karachi on January 27.

The young man’s story was highlighted in a story published last month by SAMAA Digital. The story highlighted how the life of 21-year-old Muhammad Muawiya changed after he enrolled himself in a diploma in an IT course at the Saylani Welfare Trust in 2016.

From being a junior carpenter at the trust earning only Rs8,000 per month, the young man went on to earn $50,000 in 18 months.

Related: Learn how to become a millionaire from this Matric-qualified carpenter

The 22-year-old resident of Karachi, who has only passed his Matriculation exams, now earns more than a bank manager every month and that too from the comfort of his home.

President Alvi mentioned Muawiya as a success story and inspiration for applicants.

He also invited the youngster to attend his public address and come on stage during the entry test of the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing. Over 17,000 people, mostly in their early 20s, sat for the president’s mass IT training programme.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.