An anatomy of the income tax paid by parliamentarians in 2017

The Federal Board of Revenue issued a tax directory of the parliamentarians for the tax year 2017 on its official website on Friday.

According to the tax details, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid income tax worth Rs103,763 as a member of the parliament in 2017 while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid Rs263,173.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen is among the top taxpayers. He paid Rs 97.3 million in tax. Some of the other ‘toppers’ are Senator Talha Mehmood who paid Rs43.1 million in taxes, Senator Rozi Khan Kakar who paid Rs40.5 million, Senator Taj Afridi with a payment of Rs29.3 million and Senator Farog Nasim who paid Rs27.8 million.

President Arif Alvi paid Rs377,511 in taxes as a lawmaker in 2017.

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs10.2 million. His son, Hamza Shahbaz, filed income tax returns worth Rs8.2 million while Khawaja Saad Rafique filed Rs5.2 million in tax returns.

But then there were some who didn’t pay any tax at all.

Eight lawmakers, including Muzaffar Tappi, didn’t pay any tax. These members filed the tax returns but mentioned zero in the paid tax. These so-called ‘poor’ MNAs include Najab Abbas Sial, Rana Qasim Noon, Basit Sultan Bukhari and Begam Tahira Bukhari.

The zero-taxpayers from Khyber Pakhtunkwa include Sardar Fareed, Saleh Muhammed while from Sindh, Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani and Owais Muzaffar Tappi made the list of zero tax paid.

Sindh MPA Khattu Mal is among the tail-enders with a tax payment of Rs1,145 and his friend Punju Bhel paid Rs3,500.

The tax details for some other parliamentarians

PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan (Rs25,869,738),

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar (Rs 9,384, 606)

PPP’s Farooq Naik (Rs 11,062,116)

PTI’s Asad Umar (4,849,615)

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (3,086,961)

PPP’s Syed Murad Ali Shah (Rs 988,864). He paid Rs 7,083,864 as a businessman.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal (6,145,980)

Faryal Talpur (Rs2,869,133)

Mehmood Khan (Rs147,780)

Chaudhry Nisar (Rs172,338)

Shaikh Rashid (Rs702,698)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Rs653,943)

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (Rs289,174)

Ahsan Iqbal (Rs368,598)

Syed Khursheed Shah (Rs256,121)

Fahmida Mirza (Rs227,000)

