When it comes to Pakistan’s defence, we are all united, says Khawaja Asif

This is not the time to do politics. This is the time to show the world that we stand united, said PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif during the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

Parliamentarians called for a joint session of parliament to be called today at 4pm to address the Indian violation of the Line of Control.

This is the time to unite and show our army jawans who may sacrifice their lives that we are with them, cried the impassioned PML-N leader. His statement was met with cheers from his fellow assembly members.

Related: Pakistan Air Force foils attempted Indian attack after it breaches Line of Control

Today, this house’s sanctity should be maintained, he said, adding that the message should be loud and clear, that the House is standing behind the armed forces.

Political differences with the government are one side but we will stand with it on matters of Pakistan’s defence, he said.

Asif said that a few days ago a government official met the Indian foreign minister and upon his return he said good news would be coming in a day or two. Is this good news, he demanded.

He also urged the assembly to take up the matter of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) inviting India to its meeting on March 1 and 2 for the first time. Our enemies are being called as the guests of honour, he said, urging the government to complain about this.

Related: PM Khan, top officials meet to discuss Pakistan’s response to LoC violation

PPP leader Khursheed Shah also called for a joint meeting of both houses to be held. The entire country is united on Pakistan’s defence, he told SAMAA TV.

If India crossed 40km of Pakistan’s land we will cross 80km of theirs, he said. The opposition should get a chance to speak today, he urged.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.