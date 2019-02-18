Weather turns pleasant after light drizzle in parts of Karachi

February 18, 2019
and

Photo: AFP

Light drizzle and cold winds in various parts of Karachi turned the weather pleasant Monday morning. It drizzled in many areas in Karachi Sunday night too.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in the city tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, it will drizzle across the city throughout the day. The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with colder winds blowing. The Met department says the wind speed has been recorded at 11 kilometres per hour.

Related: Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, snow blankets several northern regions

The temperature dropped to 21 degrees Centigrade and is expected to remain around this level throughout the day.

The humidity level is 76%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Karachi court cancels pre-arrest bail of #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan

February 18, 2019 7:31 pm

Second Congo virus victim dies in Karachi in one week

February 17, 2019 2:35 pm

‘Intoxicated’ man drives a motorcycle all the way into Karachi airport’s waiting area before being noticed

February 16, 2019 9:54 pm

Watch: Karachi thieves leave nothing behind, not even the clothes on their victims’ backs

February 16, 2019 5:23 pm

How to DIY Alamgir Hotel’s famous lachaydar paratha

February 16, 2019 4:48 pm

Find out the secret to Alamgir Hotel’s lachaydar parathas

February 16, 2019 3:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.