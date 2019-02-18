Weather turns pleasant after light drizzle in parts of Karachi

Light drizzle and cold winds in various parts of Karachi turned the weather pleasant Monday morning. It drizzled in many areas in Karachi Sunday night too.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in the city tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, it will drizzle across the city throughout the day. The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with colder winds blowing. The Met department says the wind speed has been recorded at 11 kilometres per hour.

The temperature dropped to 21 degrees Centigrade and is expected to remain around this level throughout the day.

The humidity level is 76%.

