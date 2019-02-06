Weather turns chilly after snowfall and rain in Quetta

February 6, 2019

Quetta’s weather on Wednesday turned chilly after the city witnessed mild snowfall throughout the day.

Many were seen gazing at the snow-shrouded mountains surrounding the provincial capital.

Cold winds coupled with snowfall continued for hours in the city and its surrounding areas.

Related:Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, snow blankets several northern regions

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain and snowfall in Quetta and Kalat divisions took the temperatures down to -2°C in Quetta and -5°C in Kalat.

It might snow in the next 24 hours as well.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Mild tremors felt in Swat, Kohat

February 6, 2019 11:36 pm

Snooze of the Union: (Joshua) Trump’s power nap goes viral

February 6, 2019 11:20 pm

Did NAB arrest Aleem Khan to tip the scales in its favour?

February 6, 2019 11:06 pm

Karachi groom taken into custody on wedding night

February 6, 2019 10:10 pm

Brace yourselves: Three-day Lahore Literary Festival starts February 22

February 6, 2019 7:57 pm

Clowns tramp to east London on annual pilgrimage

February 4, 2019 11:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Ali Arqam
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.