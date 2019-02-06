Weather turns chilly after snowfall and rain in Quetta

Quetta’s weather on Wednesday turned chilly after the city witnessed mild snowfall throughout the day.

Many were seen gazing at the snow-shrouded mountains surrounding the provincial capital.

Cold winds coupled with snowfall continued for hours in the city and its surrounding areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain and snowfall in Quetta and Kalat divisions took the temperatures down to -2°C in Quetta and -5°C in Kalat.

It might snow in the next 24 hours as well.