Weather report: Rain is expected across the country till Monday

February 28, 2019

The country will experience rain starting from today (Thursday) till Monday, according to a forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The forecast said that Balochistan will experience rain from today till Saturday, whereas it will rain from Friday till Sunday in Sindh.

The Met department has also predicted rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir between Friday and Monday.

The PMD has issued a flood warning for Balochistan and DG Khan division and predicted land sliding in areas of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

